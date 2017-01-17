"Save the Night": John Legend Will Perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards
The first round of performers for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards have been announced, and among them is 10-time Grammy winner John Legend . Country music superstars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban , along with heavy metal legends Metallica, are also scheduled to perform at the prestigious ceremony.
