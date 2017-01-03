Run the Jewels & Adult Swim: Inside t...

Run the Jewels & Adult Swim: Inside the Hip-Hop/Cartoon Bromance

Before Run The Jewels stole Christmas Eve headlines with the surprise release of its third album, RTJ3 , fans had been starving for new music from Jaime " El-P " Meline and Michael " Killer Mike " Render. To that end, there was one man the 41-year-old MCs had given a sneak peek: Jason DeMarco, the 46-year-old vice president/creative director for Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, and curator of the Adult Swim Singles Program.

