ROLI Launches Soundpacks from Steve Aoki, RZA of Wu-Tang Clan, and more at CES
Hip-hop legend RZA and EDM superstar Steve Aoki have distilled their signature sounds in custom-made soundpacks that are available today to anyone making music on BLOCKS and NOISE , ROLI's award-winning music creation system. RZA makes beats with Spoonful of Grit by RZA, his exclusive soundpack, and discusses his inspiration for it in a feature film that also launches today .
