Robin Thicke misses late father's NHL100 Gala tribute

15 hrs ago

Robin Thicke pulled out of his NHL100 Gala tribute for his late father Alan Thicke on Friday amid his custody battle with his former wife Paula Patton. The 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker was nowhere to be seen as family friend and hockey star Wayne Grezky honoured the late 'Growing Pains' actor - who died last month after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter - in his place during the live broadcast held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

