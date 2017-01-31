Robin Thicke has only seen son once since losing custody

Robin Thicke has reportedly only seen son Julian once since he lost temporary custody of the six-year-old. The Blurred Lines hitmaker and ex-wife Paula Patton had a tense courtroom showdown last Thursday after the actress filed a domestic violence restraining order request, with the 39-year-old singer then told he must stay at least 100 yards away from his son, his ex and his former mother-in-law Joyce Patton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.