Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Attend Therapy With Their...
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are taking active steps to resolve their ongoing custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian . A source confirms to E! News that the former couple attended their first joint therapy session with their only child over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|21 hr
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 13
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC