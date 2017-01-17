Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Attend ...

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Attend Therapy With Their...

Read more: E! Online

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are taking active steps to resolve their ongoing custody battle over their 6-year-old son, Julian . A source confirms to E! News that the former couple attended their first joint therapy session with their only child over the weekend.

