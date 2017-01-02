Rapper Kyyngg Believes He's Better Th...

Rapper Kyyngg Believes He's Better Than Young Thug

12 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

I'm going to go ahead and say this; I can't name one Kyyngg song. Young Thug may not be the best rapper, but it's no denying that he's cranked out some hits, and had a successful run, and is better than this cat.

