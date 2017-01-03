Radiohead will headline Coachella mus...

Radiohead will headline Coachella music festival. Picture: David Jensen/PA Wire.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Radiohead will top the bill at Coachella festival in California and will be performing on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21. The band returned with surprise album A Moon Shaped Pool in 2016 and have already been announced as Glastonbury festival headliners. Also topping the bill at the American festival is Beyonce, following her hit album Lemonade, and hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 15 hr DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Mon Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC