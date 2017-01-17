Prosecutor: Orlando gunman's widow kn...

Prosecutor: Orlando gunman's widow knew about the attack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Audio recordings of 911 calls released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the Orange C... Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them. Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 3 hr Evolusean 38,668
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Mon tony briar mitchell 2
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Mon Buster Hymen - Juice 2
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Sun spytheweb 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,319 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC