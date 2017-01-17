Prosecutor: Orlando gunman's widow knew about the attack
Audio recordings of 911 calls released Tuesday, Aug. 30, by the Orange C... Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them. Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|Evolusean
|38,668
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Mon
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Sun
|spytheweb
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC