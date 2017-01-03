Prince's Minnesota Properties Are Worth $25 Million, Estate Reports
The court handling the estate of Prince made public a detailed inventory of the late singer's assets, though much of it is still being evaluated. Bremer Trust, which has been placed in control of Prince's estate, reported that the "Purple Rain" singer's Minnesota real estate properties are worth $25,431,900.
