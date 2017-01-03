Prince had $840,000 in gold bars
The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker tragically passed away in April 2016 at the age of 57 after an accidental overdose of fentanyl, and it has now been reported that he left behind a large collection of gold bars amounting to the staggering value. According to an inventory submitted by Prince's estate and obtained by The Star Tribune newspaper, the music legend owned 67 bars in total, each weighing approximately 10 ounces.
