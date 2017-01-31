Pharrell Williams' newest hidden figures revealed: He and his wife just welcomed triplets
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh at the 88th Academy Awards on Feb. 28, 2016. While Pharrell Williams has been celebrating the three women of "Hidden Figures" in public this awards season, it seems he's been celebrating three other hidden people in private: The triplets he and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed earlier this month.
