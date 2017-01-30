Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets
The 'Happy' hitmaker and spouse Helen Lasichanh - who also have son Rocket, eight, together - welcomed three babies into the world earlier this month, a spokesperson for the singer has confirmed to Vanity Fair. The representative declined to reveal the gender or names of the tots, but said the family are all "healthy and happy".
