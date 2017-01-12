Paula Patton and Robin Thicke locked ...

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke locked in custody dispute

12 hrs ago

Paula Patton has made a bid to reduce Robin Thicke's access to their son after the little boy claimed he'd been hurt by his dad. The 'Baggage Claim' actress sought an emergency order to restrict the 'Blurred Lines' hitmaker's contact with six-year-old Julian to monitored daytime visits only, and also have him submit to drug testing, but a judge has denied her requests.

