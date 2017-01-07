Patience Unleashed Unites Community A...

Patience Unleashed Unites Community Advocates and Local Hip Hop

Tune in to http://www.reachbackradio.com/ to hear the Worldwide Premiere of Patience Unleashed Jan. 10 from 7pm-10pm. Whether it was groups like A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul promoting conscious thought provoking music, to groups like N.W.A. telling their first hand accounts in South Central LA, hip-hop had the ability to give hope to the hopeless.

