On election night, New Life Church em...

On election night, New Life Church embraced Colorado Springs' largest Hispanic congregation

There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled On election night, New Life Church embraced Colorado Springs' largest Hispanic congregation. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Alondra Laris watches closely as Monica Silva partakes in communion. Laris, Silva, and Mairin Laris at the Iglesia Nueva Vida on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,921

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
this church needs to be investigated,harboring illegal aliens is a felony and no one is above the law,not even these so called churches who openly do it.

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,093

Las Vegas, NV

#2 2 hrs ago
Hispanics from Hispanicstan.

Chicago, IL

