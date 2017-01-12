There are on the The Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled On election night, New Life Church embraced Colorado Springs' largest Hispanic congregation. In it, The Gazette reports that:

Alondra Laris watches closely as Monica Silva partakes in communion. Laris, Silva, and Mairin Laris at the Iglesia Nueva Vida on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.