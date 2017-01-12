On election night, New Life Church embraced Colorado Springs' largest Hispanic congregation
There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled On election night, New Life Church embraced Colorado Springs' largest Hispanic congregation. In it, The Gazette reports that:
Alondra Laris watches closely as Monica Silva partakes in communion. Laris, Silva, and Mairin Laris at the Iglesia Nueva Vida on Sunday, January 8, 2017.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.
|
Since: Aug 11
10,921
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
this church needs to be investigated,harboring illegal aliens is a felony and no one is above the law,not even these so called churches who openly do it.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,093
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Hispanics from Hispanicstan.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|11 hr
|Rider1043
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 13
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC