Obama praised for bridging gap betwee...

Obama praised for bridging gap between hip-hop, politics

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Jan. 21, 2013 file photo shows recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce arriving on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington for the Presidential Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in ceremony during the 57th Presidential Inauguration. President Barack Obama embraced hip-hop more than any of his predecessors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Traim beat 9 hr Traim 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 12 hr Oneal 355
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... 17 hr No Thanks 3
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Tue Evolusean 38,668
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Mon tony briar mitchell 2
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Jan 16 Buster Hymen - Juice 2
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,048,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC