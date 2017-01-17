Obama praised for bridging gap between hip-hop, politics
Not only is President Barack Obama the nation's first black president, but it's safe to say he has been America's first hip-hop commander-in-chief. Obama embraced hip-hop more than any of his predecessors: He's Jay Z's lyrics and Kanye West in speeches, released playlists on Spotify that included Nas, Chance the Rapper, Mos Def and Method Man, and was caught dancing to Drake's "Hot Line Bling" at a White House event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|357
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|6 hr
|lil shady
|38,669
|Traim beat
|18 hr
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Wed
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC