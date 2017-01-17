Obama praised for bridging gap between hip-hop, politics

Not only is President Barack Obama the nation's first black president, but it's safe to say he has been America's first hip-hop commander-in-chief. Obama embraced hip-hop more than any of his predecessors: He's Jay Z's lyrics and Kanye West in speeches, released playlists on Spotify that included Nas, Chance the Rapper, Mos Def and Method Man, and was caught dancing to Drake's "Hot Line Bling" at a White House event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.