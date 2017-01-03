Nicki Minaj confirms she's split from Meek Mill
It's a sad start to the year for Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who have called time on their nearly two-year romance. The rappers had been dating since early 2015, but had been secretive over where they stood with each other, rarely discussing the relationship in interviews.
