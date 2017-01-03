Nicki Minaj confirms she's split from...

Nicki Minaj confirms she's split from Meek Mill

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

It's a sad start to the year for Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who have called time on their nearly two-year romance. The rappers had been dating since early 2015, but had been secretive over where they stood with each other, rarely discussing the relationship in interviews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... 16 hr kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Tue DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jan 2 Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 2 Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,914 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC