Nick Cannon out of hospital and back with family
Nick Cannon has posted a picture with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and their children, a week after being released from hospital after complications with Lupus. The 36-year-old rapper and television personality spent his Christmas in hospital where he was being treated for complications related to the autoimmune disease, and after being released last week he has taken to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself with his two children, five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and Mariah.
