New Year's fireworks dazzle crowds in London and Edinburgh as...

The fireworks at Southbank began with a tribute to late singer Prince as purple explosions rained down behind the London Eye Fireworks were also set to Coldplay and David Guetta as the pink coloured explosions lit up behind the London Eye. In Edinburgh, crowds gathered for the Hogmanay street party and sang Auld Lang Syne as the near year drew in.

