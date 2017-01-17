Naughty Boy teases unreleased George ...

Naughty Boy teases unreleased George Michael track recorded just weeks before death

The 32-year-old producer - who has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Sam Smith and Emeli Sande - has revealed he was in the studio with George in December just weeks before he tragically died at the age of 53 and the pair laid down a track. Naughty Boy isn't sure what he's going to do with the track yet as he's still coming to terms with his idol's death but insists it is "amazing".

