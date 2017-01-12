Music star wows the kids
How do you go back to class after appearing in a music video? A group of young students at Carrollton Middle School found out Thursday when they helped film a public service announcement for the Georgia Department of Education. "We wanted to do something that would resonate with the kids," said Bobbie Bable, the National Assessment of Educational Progress state coordinator with the state DOE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|3 hr
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC