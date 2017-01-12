Music star wows the kids

Music star wows the kids

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

How do you go back to class after appearing in a music video? A group of young students at Carrollton Middle School found out Thursday when they helped film a public service announcement for the Georgia Department of Education. "We wanted to do something that would resonate with the kids," said Bobbie Bable, the National Assessment of Educational Progress state coordinator with the state DOE.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 3 hr TheOneNonlyRabbit 38,666
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,258 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC