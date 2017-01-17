Music Review: Run The Jewels packs a ...

Music Review: Run The Jewels packs a smart punch on 'RTJ3'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

There's a lot fire behind Run The Jewels and their latest album, "Run The Jewels 3." They're longtime hip-hop practitioners on a current come-up, riding a crest of notoriety as much for their infectious, two-headed rap attack as for their outspoken political stance. Run The Jewels is one-half Outkast protege and native ATLien Killer Mike and one-half El-P, a seasoned Brooklyn hip-hop head.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 1 hr tony briar mitchell 358
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 15 hr lil shady 38,669
Traim beat Wed Traim 1
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... Wed No Thanks 3
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Jan 16 tony briar mitchell 2
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Jan 16 Buster Hymen - Juice 2
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,580 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC