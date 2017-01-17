Music Review: Run The Jewels packs a smart punch on 'RTJ3'
There's a lot fire behind Run The Jewels and their latest album, "Run The Jewels 3." They're longtime hip-hop practitioners on a current come-up, riding a crest of notoriety as much for their infectious, two-headed rap attack as for their outspoken political stance. Run The Jewels is one-half Outkast protege and native ATLien Killer Mike and one-half El-P, a seasoned Brooklyn hip-hop head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|1 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|358
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|15 hr
|lil shady
|38,669
|Traim beat
|Wed
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Wed
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC