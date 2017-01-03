'Mortified' Mariah Carey discusses 'horrible New Year's Eve'
In this Dec. 31, 2016, file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York. Carey told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published online Jan. 3, 2017, that she was was "mortified" in "real time" during the disastrous live performance in which she stumbled through several songs.
