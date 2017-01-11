Migos Wants to See You Get "Bad and Boujee" at Revolution
When you're in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-95 north after a hectic day at work, the best thing to do is blast your radio so loudly you stop caring about everyone attempting to sneak into the express lanes without paying. Atlanta hip-hop group Migos ' "Bad and Boujee" single is an ideal jam, causing your rear-view mirror to vibrate, your loose bumper to rattle, and the girls in the car next to you to shake their asses in their seats, almost causing an accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|23 hr
|Evolusean
|38,663
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
|Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe...
|Jan 1
|titan52
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC