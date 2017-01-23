Michael Shannon 'thrilled' at Oscar nod for Nocturnal Animals role
In a statement, Michael, who is up for best supporting actor, said: " loved making this film. I would work with Tom Ford anytime, anywhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|21 hr
|nice goin
|1
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Tue
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Sun
|Drax112
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Jan 22
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC