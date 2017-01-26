Mary J. Blige isn't interested in opi...

Mary J. Blige isn't interested in opinions

11 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Mary J. Blige ignores other people's opinions of her as a person and refuses to ever "beat herself up". The 'No More Drama' singer - who is in the process of divorcing Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs' - thinks it is all too easy to be worn down by listening to negative comments or having bad points highlighted, so tries to only focus on what she thinks about herself.

