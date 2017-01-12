Marvel's Luke Cage Credited For Helpi...

Marvel's Luke Cage Credited For Helping Netflix's Record Stock Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: HipHopDx

The term "Netflix and chill" has never sounded so relevant, seeing that the movie and TV service recently posted its highest shares projections to date at $133.70 as of Friday, January 13. Shoot back to April 2016 and the company took a hit in shares, despite gaining more than two million subscribers during the period but combined with the continuous decline of cable TV and strong programming, they were able to raise their stock to record high numbers ahead of their Q4 earnings, which will be posted on January 18. One of the aforementioned strong programs included Marvel's Luke Cage , the Harlem-centered superhero series that built its foundation on Gang Starr songs .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... 16 hr spytheweb 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Sat Did You See That 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jan 13 TheOneNonlyRabbit 38,666
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Jan 7 Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 6 Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC