Marvel's Luke Cage Credited For Helping Netflix's Record Stock Quarter
The term "Netflix and chill" has never sounded so relevant, seeing that the movie and TV service recently posted its highest shares projections to date at $133.70 as of Friday, January 13. Shoot back to April 2016 and the company took a hit in shares, despite gaining more than two million subscribers during the period but combined with the continuous decline of cable TV and strong programming, they were able to raise their stock to record high numbers ahead of their Q4 earnings, which will be posted on January 18. One of the aforementioned strong programs included Marvel's Luke Cage , the Harlem-centered superhero series that built its foundation on Gang Starr songs .
