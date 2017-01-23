Mariah Carey's space cake celebration
The 'Hero' hitmaker was urged to unwind in Amsterdam by her creative director Anthony Burrell so she indulged in a "really nice treat" - a cannabis-laced brownie - at the Bulldog Cafe in the city, and quickly got the giggles. "...They have really fun places , especially this cafe, and it's the Bulldog Cafe, and they have these, like, really nice treats there that you can buy and you look at the menu, and we don't have that in America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|6 min
|Rapped
|1
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|19 hr
|Drax112
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Sun
|DARKxBLACK
|38,671
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Traim beat
|Jan 18
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Jan 18
|No Thanks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC