Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve perform...

Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... 1 hr He Lucked Out 1
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 2 hr hARRISON13 38,651
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... 11 hr Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... 13 hr titan52 1
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Sat Anonymous 85
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,890 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC