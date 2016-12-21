Mariah Carey's Manager Accuses NYRE Producers of Wanting a "Viral Moment"

Mariah Carey 's manager is weighing in on the singer's botched performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest , laying into the show's producer for sacrificing the singer for the sake of a "viral moment." Manager Stella Bulochnikov tells Entertainment Weekly Mariah did not skip a mid-afternoon rehearsal, and that even then the singer was complaining that the sound in her earpieces were cutting out.

