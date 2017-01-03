Mariah Carey's Ex-Husband, Record Exe...

Mariah Carey's Ex-Husband, Record Exec Tommy Mottola, Says Carey...

Tommy Mottola , the record executive who signed Mariah Carey to Columbia in the late '80s and married her in 1993, says Mariah needs "more seasoned and respected professionals" to steer her career following her New Year's Rockin' Ev e performance debacle.

Chicago, IL

