Mariah Carey awkwardly lip syncing on New Year's Eve is first viral moment of 2017
Looking stunning in a dusty rose bodysuit, the pop icon called out from the stage that "We can't hear" as the background music for her hit "Emotions" kicked in, instructing the fans to sing in her stead. "We're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is," she said, and gamely joked, "That was... amazing."
