Mariah Carey awkwardly lip syncing on...

Mariah Carey awkwardly lip syncing on New Year's Eve is first viral moment of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Looking stunning in a dusty rose bodysuit, the pop icon called out from the stage that "We can't hear" as the background music for her hit "Emotions" kicked in, instructing the fans to sing in her stead. "We're missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is," she said, and gamely joked, "That was... amazing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... 4 hr Dr Wu 1
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Tue DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Jan 2 Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 277,616,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC