Mariah Carey address NYE performance ...

Mariah Carey address NYE performance in Twitter message

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Mariah Carey has blamed producers for her bungled performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, saying, "They foiled me." The singer posted a voice message on Twitter accusing the show's production team of attempting to humiliate her and said that her ear monitors didn't work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 5 min Lollipop lady 38,657
News 'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely... Sat Four Letter Rap 2
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Fri Okie 3
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 5 kim 2
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) Jan 3 DARKxBLACK 86
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,507 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,310

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC