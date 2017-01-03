Little Mix match Destiny's Child with...

Little Mix match Destiny's Child with fourth week at the top

14 hrs ago

Little Mix have matched a record previously set by Destiny's Child as their album Glory Days has scored its fourth week at number one, the Official Charts Company said. The girl group, formed on The X Factor in 2011, last week saw their fourth record regain the top spot after previously falling down the charts and it has retained its position once again.

