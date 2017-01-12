Little Mix among Brits 2017 performers

15 hrs ago Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Little Mix, Emeli Sande and The 1975 are the first acts confirmed to perform at this year's Brit Awards. Emeli will return to the show for the first time since scooping two Brits in 2013, when she won the British female solo artist prize, as well as the Mastercard British album of the year prize for Our Version Of Events.

