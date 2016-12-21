Lean-on-Me has saved the NHS more than 40,000 in three years

A TEAM of volunteers who have been caring for the injured and impaired in Hereford's night time economy over the festive period have saved the NHS more than A 40,000 in just a few years. In December 2014, Hereford Vennture opened Emilia's Place in the city's old youth court and it continues to offer revellers a safe place to recover on a night out.

