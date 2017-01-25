Lady Gaga's Pal Tony Bennett, Bruno M...

Lady Gaga's Pal Tony Bennett, Bruno Mars, John Legend Will Be Part of Super Bowl Ads & Performances

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Lady Gaga 's headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next month, but her pal Tony Bennett also will be part of the experience. According to a press release by PepsiCo, the sponsor of the halftime show, Tony Bennett will be part of the "countdown to Lady Gaga's epic performance" via an "unforgettable 10-second pre-produced lead in."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) 5 hr ArielGrace 38,673
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Tue nice goin 1
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam Tue Time 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 21 insanity becomes me 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
Traim beat Jan 18 Traim 1
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,264,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC