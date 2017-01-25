Lady Gaga's Pal Tony Bennett, Bruno Mars, John Legend Will Be Part of Super Bowl Ads & Performances

Lady Gaga 's headlining the Super Bowl halftime show next month, but her pal Tony Bennett also will be part of the experience. According to a press release by PepsiCo, the sponsor of the halftime show, Tony Bennett will be part of the "countdown to Lady Gaga's epic performance" via an "unforgettable 10-second pre-produced lead in."

