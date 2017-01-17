LaBeouf leads with 'will not divide us' on Inauguration Day
Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers - some wearing backpacks - chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C. Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|23 hr
|CZars_R_US
|359
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Thu
|lil shady
|38,669
|Traim beat
|Wed
|Traim
|1
|Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For...
|Jan 18
|No Thanks
|3
|Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11)
|Jan 16
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06)
|Jan 16
|Buster Hymen - Juice
|2
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC