LaBeouf leads with 'will not divide u...

LaBeouf leads with 'will not divide us' on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers - some wearing backpacks - chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C. Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 23 hr CZars_R_US 359
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Thu lil shady 38,669
Traim beat Wed Traim 1
News Watch Rae Sremmurd Deliver France's Weather For... Jan 18 No Thanks 3
News Celebrity birthdays for April 21 (Apr '11) Jan 16 tony briar mitchell 2
News Busta Rhymes Delaying Investigation (Feb '06) Jan 16 Buster Hymen - Juice 2
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,110,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC