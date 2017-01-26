'La La Land' takes top honours at Producers Guild Awards
The guild recognized the candy-colored musical with its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for theatrical motion picture production Saturday, a prize that often precedes the best picture Academy Award. The nominees for the guild's top film prize echo Oscars' best picture nominees this year, with the exception of "Deadpool," which made the cut with producers but not the film academy.
