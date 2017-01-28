Kodak Black Posts NSFW Hotel Room Sex...

Kodak Black Posts NSFW Hotel Room Sex Video & Fans Blast Him As 'Disgusting'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Kodak Black aired a sex tape starring him and a mystery woman on Instagram Live! The NSFW video lasted just long enough that all of his fans saw it, and he's now facing serious backlash. See fan Twitter response here! Yikes! Kodak Black , 19, has found himself at the center of controversy once again, after the rapper debuted extremely inappropriate video of him engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman on Instagram Live! The raunchy video footage that has now been erased from the social media app, shows Kodak and several other male friends in what appears to be a hotel room, receiving oral sex from an anonymous woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his... Jan 26 Chris 1
News Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur... Jan 26 lolp 2
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Jan 25 ArielGrace 38,673
News Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam Jan 24 Time 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ... Jan 21 insanity becomes me 3
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,378,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC