Kodak Black Posts NSFW Hotel Room Sex Video & Fans Blast Him As 'Disgusting'
Kodak Black aired a sex tape starring him and a mystery woman on Instagram Live! The NSFW video lasted just long enough that all of his fans saw it, and he's now facing serious backlash. See fan Twitter response here! Yikes! Kodak Black , 19, has found himself at the center of controversy once again, after the rapper debuted extremely inappropriate video of him engaging in sexual intercourse with a woman on Instagram Live! The raunchy video footage that has now been erased from the social media app, shows Kodak and several other male friends in what appears to be a hotel room, receiving oral sex from an anonymous woman.
