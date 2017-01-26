Kelly Rowland's Super Bowl advice for Lady Gaga
The 'Kisses Down Low' hitmaker headlined the famous half-time show at the sporting event in 2013 alongside her Destiny's Child bandmates Beyonce and Michelle Williams and has told her successor to just enjoy the "moment in time". "I remember looking at my feet and the next thing I know we were exiting to the back to leave the field, and I was like, 'What just happened?' It happened so fast I would just say have fun, because it's such a moment in time."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge restricts Robin Thicke's contact with his...
|Thu
|Chris
|1
|Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Satur...
|Thu
|lolp
|2
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Wed
|ArielGrace
|38,673
|Rae Sremmurd Brings Out Drake In Amsterdam
|Jan 24
|Time
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 21
|insanity becomes me
|3
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC