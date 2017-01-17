Kelly Ripa, Wyclef Jean named to New Jersey Hall of Fame
In this Oct. 12, 2015, file photo, Kelly Ripa addresses the crowd during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Ripa, singer Wyclef Jean and soccer pro Carli Lloyd are among the 15 newest members of the New Jersey Hall of Fame, the group announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
