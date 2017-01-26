Kelly Clarkson Duets with Aloe Blacc on Soundtrack of New Movie "The Shack"

While you're waiting for Kelly Clarkson 's new album to arrive, you can listen to a new duet she's recorded with Aloe Blacc . The song is called "Love Goes On," and it appears on the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Shack , which will be in stores February 24. Kelly's one of the few non-country artists on the album, which is described as "music from and inspired by" the movie.

