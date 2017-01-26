Kelly Clarkson Duets with Aloe Blacc ...

Kelly Clarkson Duets with Aloe Blacc on Soundtrack of New Movie "The Shack"

While you're waiting for Kelly Clarkson 's new album to arrive, you can listen to a new duet she's recorded with Aloe Blacc . The song is called "Love Goes On," and it appears on the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Shack , which will be in stores February 24. Kelly's one of the few non-country artists on the album, which is described as "music from and inspired by" the movie.

