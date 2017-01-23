Keke Palmer accuses Trey Songz of 'se...

Keke Palmer accuses Trey Songz of 'sexual intimidation'

Keke Palmer has accused Trey Songz of "sexual intimidation" after he included her in his new 'Pick Up the Phone' music video. The 23-year-old actress has hit out at the musician, accusing him of being intimidating towards her and insisting she never wanted to make a cameo appearance in the video.

