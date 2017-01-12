Katie Couric's evolution, Legend on Trump, Perry on Kennedy
PASADENA, Calif. - A roundup of news Friday from the Television Critics Association winter meeting, at which TV networks and streaming services are presenting details on upcoming programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hip-Hop Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|4 hr
|Did You See That
|1
|freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07)
|Fri
|TheOneNonlyRabbit
|38,666
|'Black Beatles': Inside Rae Sremmurd's Unlikely...
|Jan 7
|Four Letter Rap
|2
|Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the...
|Jan 6
|Okie
|3
|Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to Headline ...
|Jan 5
|kim
|2
|Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13)
|Jan 3
|DARKxBLACK
|86
|Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve...
|Jan 1
|Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hip-Hop Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC