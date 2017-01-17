Kanye West not asked to perform at in...

Kanye West not asked to perform at inauguration

Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Famous' rapper "considers himself a friend" of the President-elect, but despite organisers seemingly having trouble enlisting high-profile entertainment for the celebrations as the former 'Apprentice' star takes office on Friday after a string of stars turned down requests to sing, it seems the star wasn't deemed an appropriate choice for the event. Tom Barrack, the chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN of Kanye: "We haven't asked him.

Chicago, IL

