Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian West'...

Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian West's family movie montages

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has just returned to social media following a three-month break away from the spotlight - gave fans an insight into her private life on Tuesday when she shared two mini clips on Snapchat of herself, her husband and their two children North, three, and 12-month-old Saint going about their daily business and revealed the 39-year-old rapper had produced and gave them to her as a sentimental gift on December 25. The brunette beauty accompanied the footage, which showed the happy couple - who got married in 2014 - cuddling their children in various clips, with the caption: "Kanye made me two versions for my Christmas present," followed by a tree, present and heart emoji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hip-Hop Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hip hop is shit - youre dumb if you listen to it (May '13) 15 hr DARKxBLACK 86
freestyle battle, spit it! (raps only) (Jan '07) Mon Evolusean 38,654
News Carey's New Year's show is latest mishap in the... Mon Dr Wu 2
News Mariah Carey suffers meltdown after glitch reve... Jan 1 Dude 1
News Two Dead, Two Injured in Shooting Outside Rappe... Jan 1 titan52 1
News Tupelo's new native sons: Diplo to headline Sre... Dec 26 Nothing Good 13
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Dec 24 Oneal 345
See all Hip-Hop Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hip-Hop Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC