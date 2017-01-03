Kanye West makes Kim Kardashian West's family movie montages
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has just returned to social media following a three-month break away from the spotlight - gave fans an insight into her private life on Tuesday when she shared two mini clips on Snapchat of herself, her husband and their two children North, three, and 12-month-old Saint going about their daily business and revealed the 39-year-old rapper had produced and gave them to her as a sentimental gift on December 25. The brunette beauty accompanied the footage, which showed the happy couple - who got married in 2014 - cuddling their children in various clips, with the caption: "Kanye made me two versions for my Christmas present," followed by a tree, present and heart emoji.
