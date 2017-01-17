Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez's r...

Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd is fake

The 'Sorry' hitmaker dated Selena on and off from 2010, and is refusing to believe that his former love interest is really dating The Weeknd, who has been working on new music with the 24-year-old beauty. Justin, 22, thinks the supposed relationship is a strategic move on the part of Selena, who has previously dated Nick Jonas, Zedd and himself in the weeks before releasing new material, according to TMZ.

